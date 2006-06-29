C&D makes senior appointment in Asia Pacific

C&D Technologies has appointed Yoshitsugu Kudoh to the position of Japan / Pacific Rim General Manager. He will be based at C&D's offices in Tokyo.

Yoshi assumes responsibility for C&D's entire business operation in Japan and for business development in Singapore, India, Malaysia, Taiwan and Korea.



Prior to joining C&D Technologies, Yoshi worked for Amkor Technology Japan for 3 years where he was Representative Director with responsibility for Sales & Marketing including office operations. He has also worked for National Semiconductor, GEC Plessey, Micronas, Wolfson Microelectronics and Toshiba.



Commenting on his appointment Yoshi said: "I am excited to be working for C&D Technologies and look forward to increasing the presence of the brand name in Japan. I believe there are tremendous business opportunities in this region including Korea, Taiwan, South Asia and Japan"