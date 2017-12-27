© vladek dreamstime.com

Rambus renews patent license agreement with Panasonic

Rambus and Panasonic Corporation has renewed their patent license agreement. Under the terms of the five-year extension of Panasonic’s agreement, Rambus will license Panasonic a range of technologies to cover products that include SoCs with DRAM memory controllers.

“We are pleased to extend our long-standing relationship with Panasonic, a global leader in the electronics industry,” said Luc Seraphin, senior vice president and general manager of the Memory and Interfaces Division at Rambus. “This expanded license agreement with Panasonic demonstrates continued relevance of our innovative technology and IP.