Farnell InOne´s "Product Watch" is the service that helps the customer to be updated with what components that are RoHS compliant or not and if any components are becoming obsolete.



"Now that Product Watch is e-mail based, it will really make RoHS conversion quicker and easier than ever. If you have placed an order, an alert will go straight in to your inbox if the components you are using have changed. The email service will then also automatically inform you about stock levels and recommend replacements or upgrades", Rob McGuire, Technical Manager UK and Ireland, Farnell InOne, commented.