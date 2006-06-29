Matronic presents self<br>developed drying cabinet

Matronic has developed its own drying cabinet for handling of MSD. Matronic is now looking brightly into the future and predicts this product to create a great demand in this product category.

The drying cabinet is sold under the trademark CHC Products where the CHC stands for Controlled Humidity Cabinet. "The reason why we made this effort is that the products that currently is available at the market don´t meet the requirements that our customers have", Björn Häggström at Matronic said.



Matronic has sales channels in several European countries. Mercamer in Finland, Henning Roed in Norway, Comintec in France and KVMS in BeNeLux. Matronic is also in far progressed negotiations with a German retailer.



So far customers from France, Malaysia, Estonia, Finland, Belgium and Sweden have invested in this new product.