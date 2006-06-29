Hitachi names Arrow Nordic<br>European Distributor of the Year

At the conclusion of their European Channel Partner conference events Hitachi Display Products Group today announce that Arrow Nordic has been selected as their Distributor of the Year for Europe from among the 49 distribution partners in the region.

“The results speak for themselves. During the last year Arrow Nordic has grown their Hitachi Display Group revenues faster than any of our other European partners. More significantly for long term growth their proportion of new design wins is also very strong. Arrow Nordic has demonstrated that focus on our products together with outstanding customer support will deliver results and this award is a celebration of that success.” comments Steve Dyson, European Sales Manager for Hitachi Display Products Group.



Kristina Mehlsen, the Nordic semiconductor marketing manager for Arrow, added: “Our goal is to create valued and long-term partnerships with our customers and key suppliers. Hitachi has a similar approach to business and so we are delighted to have won these awards in recognition of our sustained investment in, and focus on, the Hitachi Display product line.”



Arrow Nordic is part of Arrow Electronics, one of the world's largest distributors of electronic components and computer products and a leading provider of services to the electronics industry. The company, which has its headquarters in Melville, New York, serves as a supply channel partner for more than 600 suppliers and 150,000 OEMs, contract manufacturers, and commercial customers through 193 sales facilities and 21 distribution centres in 40 countries and territories.