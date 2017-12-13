© Weibel Scientific Electronics Production | December 13, 2017
Weibel Scientific wins contract in the US worth millions of DKK
Danish radar producer, Weibel Scientific, has won a substantial contract from the United States Army. The value of the contract has not been disclosed but is described as being in the triple-digit million range (DKK).
The contract is the radar producer biggest contract to date from the US Army – which it won in cooperation with Lockheed Martin. The order, to be delivered in March 2019, is for three Multi-Frequency Tracking Radars.
Lockheed Martin is the main supplier of the contract and will secure cyber certification. And with Weibel as its subcontractor, the two companies will deliver radars that have been developed and produced in Allerød, Denmark, to the US Army.
Political support for the Danish defense industry
Following Denmark’s decision to acquire the new Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter aircraft, Danish politicians agreed to make a special effort to promote Danish business opportunities for industrial cooperation. Therefore, the Danish government appointed an industry partnership in the spring of 2017 in collaboration with the Confederation of Danish Industry, which coordinates and strengthens the joint effort to give Danish companies the qualifications for competing for F-35 co-production and opens doors to other business opportunities in the United States.
”The contract between Weibel and Lockheed Martin is first and foremost evidence of Danish companies’ ability to compete on the global market. I am very pleased that transantlantic cooperation has been intensified following Denmark’s decision to acquire F-35. The Ministry for Industry and Business, the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has set up an industrial partnership with the Confederation of Danish Industry to target the effort at our American partners and ensure even more signing ceremonies between Danish and US defense companies. Danish industry has much more to contribute,” says Brian Mikkelsen, Danish Minister for Industry, Business and Financial Affairs.
”In addition to many years of work to access the US market, the order is a direct consequence of the Danish politicians’ superb efforts in connection with the F-35 decision. The contract consolidates Weibel’s and Denmark’s position as an important partner for the US Department of Defense, and we could not imagine a stronger partner than Lockheed Martin,” says Peder R. Pedersen, CEO, Weibel
Scientific.
With the order, Weibel gains an even better foothold in the US market of weapon testing and qualification systems, and Weibel’s CEO, Peder R. Pedersen, expects to sell 10-20 more radars in the next 3-5 years. Since Weibel Scientific has sourced all development and production to Allerød, the order will create new jobs in Denmark.
