DDM Novastar with a new facility and new owner

US manufacturer of SMT and PCB assembly equipment, DDM Novastar, is moving to bigger facilities. The move will take the company to Warminster, Pennsylvania, in the northeast suburbs of Philadelphia.

This move followed the recent sale by the prior owner to one of the company’s longest-tenured employees, Robert (Bob) Voigt, who became the new president and CEO effective October 31, 2017.



Voigt started with the company in 1983, then called APS Novastar, and has taken on increasingly responsible roles through the years from production to sales and technical support to training and senior management. Voigt takes the reigns from Ed Cicutti who is graduating into retirement.



Barbara Kirkpatrick remains as vice president and CFO. Service Manager Richard Wendler has returned to DDM Novastar to head up the company’s service and customer support department. All other office and manufacturing staff have also moved with the firm to its new location.



The new DDM manufacturing facility has a purpose-built training center to showcase and demonstrate all DDM equipment in a comfortable environment.