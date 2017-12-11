© Bae Systems

BAE signs massive deal with Qatar

BAE Systems and the Government of the State of Qatar have entered into a contract, valued at approximately GBP 5 billion, for the supply of Typhoon aircraft to the Qatar Emiri Air Force along with a bespoke support and training package.

Under the contract BAE will provide 24 Typhon aircrafts to Qatar with deliveries expected to commence in late 2022. BAE Systems is the prime contractor for both the provision of the aircraft and the agreed arrangements for the in-service support and initial training.



"We are delighted to begin a new chapter in the development of a long-term relationship with the State of Qatar and the Qatar Armed Forces, and we look forward to working alongside our customer as they continue to develop their military capability," Charles Woodburn, BAE Systems Chief Executive said i a press release.