Mitsubishi Electric to open factory in Turkey

The new factory of Mitsubishi Electric Turkey Klima Sistemleri Üretim Anonim Şirketi, designed for the development and manufacture of room air conditioners in Turkey, will start production this year.

With the new facility Mitsubishi Electric aims to expand its business in Turkey and Europe, where the demands for room air conditioners are expected to increase. The new factory has a production capacity of 500’000 sets (indoor and outdoor units) per year and the company is targeting to reach full production capacity by the fiscal year ending March 2021.