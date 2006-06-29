Sanmina bosses joins US PCB provider

A former VP and General Manager of the western regions of Sanmina-SCI, Steven Lach, has joined the US based PCB provider Photocircuits as CEO.

"We are very pleased to have Steven joining our team. His 18+ years of operations experience in the PCB industry will significantly accelerate the transformation that has been going on in the company over the past few years," commented Larry Polhill, President of American Pacific Corp, the owner of Photocircuits.



Also joining the team is Gary Meier as VP Sales and Marketing. Gary most recently held the position as Business Manager of the Sanmina-SCI facility in Phoenix.



"Gary's experience and capabilities are perfectly matched for the challenges that lie ahead for Photocircuits as we continue to reconfigure the US operations,” stated Rick McNamee, current CEO.