Bulgaria´s electronics industry<br>goes out by afternoon on July 2

All sales and manufacturing of electronics in Bulgaria will cease by the afternoon on July 3 unless the regulation on transporting their waste and the imposition of a fee is repealed. This is a protest from the industry against the governments recycling and electronics waste collection regulations.

The reactions have been many on the controversial regulation of the Ministry of Environment and Waters that will come into force on July 1. The regulations are obligating the retailers and manufacturers to collect and transport their electrical and electronical waste and even pay a fee for the recycling of the products.



The prices on electronics are expected to jump due to these increasing costs for the manufacturers and the retailers.