© Plexus

Plexus continues to invest in its European operations

EMS provider Plexus is increasing its investments in Europe with an expansion of its Oradea Design Center, located in Romania. The expansion will allow the company to accommodate the continued growth in demand for its design and engineering services.

Since the design centre first opened back in 2013, demand for the company's design and engineering services – especially test engineering solutions – has continued to increase. With the current expansion, Plexus’ total investment in Oradea is now over USD 50 million. In the last fiscal year Plexus’ EMEA revenue grew approximately 13% and Oradea manufacturing revenue grew over 30%. The expansion of Oradea’s design center, with direct links to on-site manufacturing, aims to meet the growing demand for services in the region.



The Oradea Design Center team collaborates with teams at Plexus’ seven other design centers globally and most frequently with design centers in Darmstadt, Germany and Livingston, Scotland. The test engineering group at the centre also works directly with on-site manufacturing teams.



Oliver Mihm, Regional President - EMEA, said “The expansion of the Oradea Design Center increases Plexus’ industry leading design and engineering capabilities for all customers, and especially for those with new product introduction requirements within the region. It ensures they are provided with exceptional test strategies that will optimize their time-to-market. We created a dedicated space with direct access to the manufacturing floor and additional laboratory space to allow the expanding team to be efficient.”



Customers utilising the services provided by the Oradea Design Center include companies in the Healthcare and Life Sciences, Industrial and Commercial, Aerospace and Defense and Communications sectors.