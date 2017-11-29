© Obducat

Italian EMS orders Swedish machinery

Swedish supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, Obducat, has via its German subsidiary received an order from Prima Electro in Torino, Italy, for the supply of three systems.

The Italian EMS provider has placed orders for a QSC 200 RccTTM Coater, a QSS 200 Developer and an ELS 200 Etcher. The order value amounts to approximately EUR 120'000, a press release reads.



Prima Electro is a full-service technology company and a player in the embedded product market, with a firm foot in industrial, transports & energy markets. Prima Electro is an entity in Prima Industries. The ordered QS and EL systems will be installed in the cleanroom facilities of EMS provider.