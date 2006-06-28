Electronics Production | June 28, 2006
iSuppli Tweaks 2006 Semiconductor Forecast
Worldwide semiconductor revenue will rise to $255.7 billion in 2006, up from $237 billion in 2005, iSuppli predicts.
After a better-than-expected first quarter, iSuppli Corp. has upgraded its semiconductor forecast slightly for 2006. In the newly issued forecast, iSuppli's expected growth for 2006 has inched upward by a half-percentage point, going to 7.9 percent, up from 7.4 percent previously.
"The rise in the 2006 semiconductor revenue outlook comes despite a slowdown in the markets for electronic equipment," said Gary Grandbois, principal analyst with iSuppli Corp. "Worldwide electronic equipment revenue growth will decline to 6.8 percent in 2006, down from 8.2
percent in 2005.
"However, electronic equipment demand remains very strong, and continues to be driven by the healthy PC, mobile- phone and consumer-electronics markets. Furthermore, improving conditions in the semiconductor industry, bolstered by rising Average Selling Prices (ASPs) and lengthening lead times, are propelling chip growth to a higher level than that experienced by the end-equipment markets."
The figure below and attached presents iSuppli's forecast of worldwide semiconductor and electronic equipment revenue growth. As highlighted in the figure, semiconductor market growth will peak in 2007 and then bottom out in 2009.
Memory outpaces the market Two major product families are behind the semiconductor market's growth in 2006: analog and memory ICs. Standard linear analog ICs are experiencing a very strong resurgence because prices are being pushed up by suppliers in order to pass on increases in material costs. A healthy mobile-phone market, which is expected to post nearly 14 percent unit growth in 2006, also is important to the growth of analog ICs.
Memory IC growth is being led by the continuing strength of flash, an area that is expected to expand by 27 percent in 2006. Flash memory growth, combined with the 8 percent rise in DRAM revenue expected in 2006, will generate total memory IC growth of nearly 15 percent for the year.
Every silver lining has a cloud
However, the semiconductor market outlook for 2006 isn't all rosy. The higher-than-expected growth seen in the first quarter will be followed by some sluggishness in the market in the second half. Second-half growth of 5 percent is less than normal seasonal expectations.
Orders appear to be weakening and inventories are rising.
The iSuppli forecast update is only a modest revision because the market outlook, while positive, remains somewhat tentative for the rest of 2006.
More information about this topic will be available in iSuppli's upcoming report, Electronic Component Forecast Update Market Tracker-Q3 2006.
"The rise in the 2006 semiconductor revenue outlook comes despite a slowdown in the markets for electronic equipment," said Gary Grandbois, principal analyst with iSuppli Corp. "Worldwide electronic equipment revenue growth will decline to 6.8 percent in 2006, down from 8.2
percent in 2005.
"However, electronic equipment demand remains very strong, and continues to be driven by the healthy PC, mobile- phone and consumer-electronics markets. Furthermore, improving conditions in the semiconductor industry, bolstered by rising Average Selling Prices (ASPs) and lengthening lead times, are propelling chip growth to a higher level than that experienced by the end-equipment markets."
The figure below and attached presents iSuppli's forecast of worldwide semiconductor and electronic equipment revenue growth. As highlighted in the figure, semiconductor market growth will peak in 2007 and then bottom out in 2009.
Memory outpaces the market Two major product families are behind the semiconductor market's growth in 2006: analog and memory ICs. Standard linear analog ICs are experiencing a very strong resurgence because prices are being pushed up by suppliers in order to pass on increases in material costs. A healthy mobile-phone market, which is expected to post nearly 14 percent unit growth in 2006, also is important to the growth of analog ICs.
Memory IC growth is being led by the continuing strength of flash, an area that is expected to expand by 27 percent in 2006. Flash memory growth, combined with the 8 percent rise in DRAM revenue expected in 2006, will generate total memory IC growth of nearly 15 percent for the year.
Every silver lining has a cloud
However, the semiconductor market outlook for 2006 isn't all rosy. The higher-than-expected growth seen in the first quarter will be followed by some sluggishness in the market in the second half. Second-half growth of 5 percent is less than normal seasonal expectations.
Orders appear to be weakening and inventories are rising.
The iSuppli forecast update is only a modest revision because the market outlook, while positive, remains somewhat tentative for the rest of 2006.
More information about this topic will be available in iSuppli's upcoming report, Electronic Component Forecast Update Market Tracker-Q3 2006.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments