Solectron receives stratus tech<br>2006 supplier excellence award

Solectron Corporation today received Stratus Technologies' 2006 Supplier Excellence Award.

Solectron's Columbia, S.C. plant was honored based on the services it provided in support of its outstanding performance in the introduction and ramp of Stratus Technologies ftServer ® 4300, 4600, 5700, and T Series product lines, as well as continued excellence in all aspects of build-to-order (BTO) manufacturing and direct to customer order fulfillment.



For many years Solectron has been a valued partner in helping Stratus achieve business objectives, which is why we presented them with our 2006 Supplier Excellence Award," said Bill Lowe, senior vice president, Customer Care, Stratus Technologies. "Stratus is a leader in delivering cost-effective, highly reliable fault tolerant servers globally. Solectron's expertise in BTO and custom order fulfillment, combined with their focus on helping us reduce costs, improve flexibility and speed time-to-market, is an excellent complement to our business mission."



"We are honored to receive this award," said John Petta, general manager, Solectron Columbia. "Stratus Technologies is a key partner and exemplifies our strategic approach to help OEMs become more competitive through an optimized supply chain. This requires a total commitment to a collaborative supply chain -- from customers like Stratus to Solectron to suppliers -- to synchronize the entire supply chain for competitive advantage."



Stratus Technologies is a global solutions provider focused exclusively on helping its customers achieve and sustain the availability of information systems that support their critical business processes. Based upon its 26 years of expertise in server and services technology for continuous availability, Stratus is a trusted solutions provider to customers in telecommunications, manufacturing, life sciences, financial services, public safety, transportation & logistics, and other industries.