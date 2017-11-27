CML goes to America

The fabless PCB service provider is branching out to the USA by establishing operations in Houston.

The company set up CML USA corp. as a response to a growing customer base in North America.



“At CML, in order to fulfill our customers’ requirements and assist them with their challenges, it is important for us to be close to our customers not just geographically but also culturally. Our USA team has at least 20 years of accumulated expertise and experience in the PCB industry,” the company writes in an update.