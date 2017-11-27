© mycronic

Mycronic receives order for an FPS mask writer

Swedish equipment manufacturer Mycronic has received an order for a mask writer (with special configuration) in the FPS series from a customer in Asia.

The order comprises a mask writer in the FPS series that will be developed for the customer’s specific needs. The mask writer will primarily be used in the production of photomasks for manufacturing of Fine Metal Masks, which are used in the deposition process of the organic material when producing OLED displays. This is a growing emerging segment within the multipurpose market, where the FPS-series should do well, a press release states.



Normally, the price range for an FPS is USD 2-5 million. However, the price for this customer designed system is in the range USD 6-7 million. The system is expected to be delivered during the second quarter of 2019.



”This mask writer provides our customer the possibility to meet the ever higher requirements on photomasks for Fine Metal Masks efficiently. Fine metal Masks is an interesting and growing application area for the FPS series mask writers,” says Charlott Samuelsson, acting Sr VP Pattern Generators at Mycronic AB.