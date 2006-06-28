Samsung, Sony to expand LCD production

According to smh.com.au Samsung and Sony is to spend $3.1 billion on the expansion of their LCD production.

In April the two companies said they will have the output of 50,000 panels a month at its new plant that will start production in late 2007.



Samsung and Sony are reportedly going to spend $3.1billion on the expansion of its jointly owned plant in Tangjeong, South Korea.



"Up to this point, nothing's been confirmed," Lee-Eun-hee, a Samsung spokeswoman, said Wednesday when asked about the Chousn Ilbo report. "We're still in discussions."