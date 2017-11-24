© everythingpossible dreamstime.com Electronics Production | November 24, 2017
Emerson opens solutions centre in Singapore
As part of its drive to make Singapore a hub for the delivery of Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) technologies and services for customers across Asia Pacific, Emerson has opened a customer-focused Solutions Centre at the regional headquarters of its Automation Solutions business here in Singapore.
The company also unveiled a collaborative project implemented under the Memorandum of Cooperation signed with Singapore Polytechnic to advance training of the digital workforce of the future.
The newly opened centre brings to life the capabilities of Emerson’s Plantweb digital ecosystem, an Industrial IoT automation platform. The Plantweb offering consists of standards-based hardware, software, intelligent devices, and services for securely implementing Industrial IoT-based solutions that can expand digital intelligence to the entire manufacturing enterprise, the company states in a press release.
The Emerson Solutions Centre includes two built-out plant settings. The Digital Plant in the centre features a scaled-down replica of a process manufacturing facility equipped with Emerson’s foundational digital solutions for process control and safety systems, as well as new Industrial IoT technologies. The Digital Plant simulates the processes of a typical facility, such as an oil refinery, a pharmaceutical plant or a power plant. It also includes a Central Control Room where customers can experience simulations of critical manufacturing processes for process optimisation.
“This is a first-of-its-kind facility that shows customers how automation and IoT technologies can drive measurable improvements to the bottom line of their manufacturing processes,” said Ron Martin, Asia Pacific president, Emerson Automation Solutions. “Here in Singapore, we have the brightest minds in the industry collaborating with and helping our customers plan and execute their vision of future operations and working with them to reengineer their facilities to deliver Top Quartile operating performance.”
To help provide customers with a trained, technology-savvy workforce, Emerson has teamed up with Singapore Polytechnic (SP) to support a significant upgrade to the training facilities and instructional materials for the polytechnic’s Continuing Education Training (CET) courses including the Earn and Learn Program (ELP) for the chemicals sector. The ELP is part of the SkillsFuture Singapore initiative to help individuals develop skills mastery and find fulfilling careers.
Emerson will be installing control systems, essential asset monitoring, and field instrumentation in three integrated process manufacturing units at SP’s chemical engineering training facility.
The newly opened centre brings to life the capabilities of Emerson’s Plantweb digital ecosystem, an Industrial IoT automation platform. The Plantweb offering consists of standards-based hardware, software, intelligent devices, and services for securely implementing Industrial IoT-based solutions that can expand digital intelligence to the entire manufacturing enterprise, the company states in a press release.
The Emerson Solutions Centre includes two built-out plant settings. The Digital Plant in the centre features a scaled-down replica of a process manufacturing facility equipped with Emerson’s foundational digital solutions for process control and safety systems, as well as new Industrial IoT technologies. The Digital Plant simulates the processes of a typical facility, such as an oil refinery, a pharmaceutical plant or a power plant. It also includes a Central Control Room where customers can experience simulations of critical manufacturing processes for process optimisation.
“This is a first-of-its-kind facility that shows customers how automation and IoT technologies can drive measurable improvements to the bottom line of their manufacturing processes,” said Ron Martin, Asia Pacific president, Emerson Automation Solutions. “Here in Singapore, we have the brightest minds in the industry collaborating with and helping our customers plan and execute their vision of future operations and working with them to reengineer their facilities to deliver Top Quartile operating performance.”
To help provide customers with a trained, technology-savvy workforce, Emerson has teamed up with Singapore Polytechnic (SP) to support a significant upgrade to the training facilities and instructional materials for the polytechnic’s Continuing Education Training (CET) courses including the Earn and Learn Program (ELP) for the chemicals sector. The ELP is part of the SkillsFuture Singapore initiative to help individuals develop skills mastery and find fulfilling careers.
Emerson will be installing control systems, essential asset monitoring, and field instrumentation in three integrated process manufacturing units at SP’s chemical engineering training facility.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments