© alphaspirit dreamstime.com

Quantel: Keopsys signs defense contract for the Group

Keopsys has signed a 12-year contract for EUR 6 million with a French defense firm for an OEM illumination and targeting system. This system will be integrated into a gyroscopic ball for civil and defense purposes.

Work was launched to develop this optical solution in 2016 with an original design harnessing the know-how of Keopsys’ technical teams. The model has been approved in line with extremely stringent environmental standards to meet the specific requirements for embedded defense equipment. Deliveries of products from Keopsys’ production site in Lannion, France, will start from February 2018.



“This contract recognizes the expertise of the R&D and production teams, effectively co-located at the same site, and highlights our commitment to moving up our industry’s value chain by offering complex photonic subsystems for world-leading integrators serving the defense sector”, explains Marc Le Flohic, Keopsys-Quantel Group Chairman.



This new contract will effectively complement the agreements already in place for Quantel in the defense sector, in terms of both products and clients.