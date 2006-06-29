Motorola confronts RUS GPS in patent claim

The small Russian firm RUS GPS has made a patent claim against Motorola but Motorola has now disputed the issue.

"The claims by RUS GPS that Motorola infringed its patent are without merit," Motorola's representative is quoted by Cellular-news website as saying.



"Moreover, the claims are suspicious in light of the recent seizures and destruction of our products," he added.



Motorola stated that this must be an opportunistic attempt to ride the wave of some momentum.