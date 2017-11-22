© orbotech

FTG Circuits invests in additional Orbotech DI and AOI solutions

FTG (Firan Technology Group) Circuits has updated and expanded the PCB production capacity in their Toronto, Ontario facility with new DI and AOI solutions from Orbotech.

The PCB manufacturer is implementing Orbotech’s Nuvogo 1000 DI solution and its Fusion 20 AOI solutions in Toronto. FTG has added these solutions to their existing base of Orbotech PCB production systems which includes existing DI systems in both Toronto and Chatsworth California as well as Fusion 20 AOI equipment in Chatsworth California.



“Orbotech’s technologically-advanced solutions and customer support have always allowed us to get more out of our production line, both from a quality and a cost-efficiency perspective,” said Brad Bourne, CEO of FTG Corporation. “As a result of our consistently positive experience, Orbotech was the obvious choice when we decided to upgrade and expand our DI and AOI capacity.”



“FTG Circuits is one of North America’s leading PCB manufacturers for the aerospace and defense industries,” said Sharon Cohen, President of Orbotech West. “We are delighted that FTG Circuits continue to choose Orbotech’s industry leading DI and AOI solutions in this increasingly competitive market, and that our solutions continue to help them meet the uniquely rigorous quality requirements of their customers.”