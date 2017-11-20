© Aptomar

Norbit acquires Aptomar

Norwegian technology group Norbit has acquired field monitoring specialist Aptomar.

Aptomar is an international provider of products and services for integrated field monitoring. The company has delivered more than 100 field monitoring systems to oil companies and coastal authorities worldwide. The company focuses on protecting the safety and integrity of offshore personnel, the environment and offshore assets by managing oil spill detection and combating, surveillance and security as well as search and rescue in close cooperation with operators and other offshore players.



“We are proud that Norbit has chosen to invite us into its family of technology companies. Together we will continue to serve our NCS and international clients, continuously expanding our product and service offering, enabling them to focus on their core business”, says Håkon Skjelten, chief executive officer of Aptomar.



Norbit owns several technology companies across numerous industries, including subsea offshore where the company offers sonar and bathymetric systems.



Norbit acquires Aptomar from a current group of professional financial investors including ProVenture, Verdane Capital, Statoil Technology Invest, Investinor, SMN Invest and NTNU TTO. Purchase price was undisclosed.



Aptomar will be named Norbit Aptomar and will be part of Norbit´s SubSea business.



“Our sonar and bathymetric systems have been very well received in the maritime and offshore market, resulting in an annual doubling of Norbit SubSea’s revenues for the past five years. Combining our current offering with Aptomar’s field monitoring solutions will enable us to provide coastal authorities, oil companies and vessel owners with an even more comprehensive offering,” says Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, chairman and group CEO of Norbit.