Volvo starts construction of its Polestar production centre

Construction of the new Polestar Production Centre has started in Chengdu, China, where the company’s first model, the Polestar 1, will be produced. This follows the announcement of the new Polestar brand on the 17th October.

The production centre is due for completion by mid-2018 to be ready to start tooling installation and pre-production testing – leaving the company with a nine-month construction plan.



At the centre the company will build the Polestar 1, a Grand Touring Coupé with a 600-hp Electric Performance Hybrid powertrain that also offers 150kms of pure electric range. Polestar is currently targeting to build a maximum of 500 units per year. The centre will also double as a customer experience centre, staffed by product experts, as well as a customer test track constructed within the campus to enable potential customers to evaluate the car to the extremes not possible on public roads.



Thomas Ingenlath, Chief Executive Officer of Polestar said; “Following the successful launch of the new Polestar brand in October, construction of the new Polestar Production Centre is the next step in turning our plans into reality. We are building a Production Centre that is a reflection of our brand. A facility that is modern, progressive, technically advanced and environmentally responsible. The Polestar Production Centre will be an embodiment of the Polestar brand.”