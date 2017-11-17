© Schleuniger Electronics Production | November 17, 2017
Schleuniger acquires majority stake in adaptronic Prüftechnik
Schleuniger Group, has signed an agreement to acquire 60 percent of adaptronic Prüftechnik GmbH, based in Wertheim, Germany. The transaction is expected to be concluded at the beginning of 2018.
Specialising in wiring test systems and function test systems, adaptronic employs around 140 people and generated sales of about EUR 14 million in 2016.
adaptronic develops and produces application-specific test systems and adapter solutions for wire harnesses, which it supplies to customers in a wide range of markets. Its product portfolio comprises wiring test systems, adapters, test tables and test consoles for high- and low-voltage applications, all backed up by the software solutions providing efficient and effective testing. adaptronic generates a significant portion of its sales through customer-specific application engineering and the maintenance of the test systems it supplies.
Following the transaction, the remaining 40 percent will remain primarily in the hands of adaptronic’s founder and current principal owner Peter Müller, and to a smaller portion in the hands of the current minority shareholder Stefan Friedrich.
“adaptronic’s alliance with the Schleuniger Group will enable us to benefit from the global sales footprint we need to drive forward our internationalization plans”, Peter Müller commented, who will be remaining in his current post of CEO. “This is particularly interesting in view of our leader-ship in the high-voltage sector, which is set to become significantly more important in the light of the global trend toward e-mobility.”
Christoph Schüpbach, CEO of the Schleuniger Group, had this to say about the transaction: “As part of our Strategy 2025, we are actively looking for external growth opportunities and to consolidate our business by means of targeted M&A transactions. This applies particularly to our ‘best in test’ approach. adaptronic is a perfect fit for Schleuniger Test Automation GmbH’s product range and will enable us to strengthen our offering in a variety of customer value chains, particularly with regard to the megatrend toward e-mobility.”
From left: Stefan Friedrich (Head of Competence Teams adaptronic) | Ralf Kintzel (Head of Competence Team Industrial Wiring adaptronic) | Christoph Schüpbach (CEO Schleuniger Group) | Peter Müller (Managing Director adaptronic) | Jörg Gutowski (CFO Schleuniger Group)
adaptronic develops and produces application-specific test systems and adapter solutions for wire harnesses, which it supplies to customers in a wide range of markets. Its product portfolio comprises wiring test systems, adapters, test tables and test consoles for high- and low-voltage applications, all backed up by the software solutions providing efficient and effective testing. adaptronic generates a significant portion of its sales through customer-specific application engineering and the maintenance of the test systems it supplies.
Following the transaction, the remaining 40 percent will remain primarily in the hands of adaptronic’s founder and current principal owner Peter Müller, and to a smaller portion in the hands of the current minority shareholder Stefan Friedrich.
“adaptronic’s alliance with the Schleuniger Group will enable us to benefit from the global sales footprint we need to drive forward our internationalization plans”, Peter Müller commented, who will be remaining in his current post of CEO. “This is particularly interesting in view of our leader-ship in the high-voltage sector, which is set to become significantly more important in the light of the global trend toward e-mobility.”
Christoph Schüpbach, CEO of the Schleuniger Group, had this to say about the transaction: “As part of our Strategy 2025, we are actively looking for external growth opportunities and to consolidate our business by means of targeted M&A transactions. This applies particularly to our ‘best in test’ approach. adaptronic is a perfect fit for Schleuniger Test Automation GmbH’s product range and will enable us to strengthen our offering in a variety of customer value chains, particularly with regard to the megatrend toward e-mobility.”
From left: Stefan Friedrich (Head of Competence Teams adaptronic) | Ralf Kintzel (Head of Competence Team Industrial Wiring adaptronic) | Christoph Schüpbach (CEO Schleuniger Group) | Peter Müller (Managing Director adaptronic) | Jörg Gutowski (CFO Schleuniger Group)
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments