Swisslog wins two major contract wins in Japanese medical devices industry
Swisslog has been awarded contracts to optimise the storage and handling of medical devices from two world-leading brands in Japan.
Both systems include the automated small parts storage system AutoStore, and will be operated by Swisslog’s Warehouse Management System “SynQ”, leading the medical devices sector into a new era of Industry 4.0.
The automation of the two facilities will enable both businesses to substantially increase efficiency, minimise equipment obsolescence, and boost storage capacity for current and future growth.
Following the design phase at each warehouse, Swisslog will be responsible for the implementation of the automated storage and picking system AutoStore, both consisting of more than 16'000 bins and 60 robots. The entire system at both facilities will be controlled via Swisslog’s warehouse management software platform SynQ – short for Synchronized Intelligence.
One of the new projects will be delivered for Sanritsu, a third-party logistics provider for Boston Scientific in Japan. Boston Scientific decided to step into automation with AutoStore by Swisslog based on the successful integration of the same system in Kerkrade, Netherlands. Yasuhide Miura, CEO at Sanritsu says: “The high competence and proven experience of the Swisslog team in the design phase has convinced us to continue Boston Scientific’s partnership with Swisslog here in Japan.”
Yusuke Naiki, President of Boston Scientific Japan commented “This next-generation technology will significantly enhance our supply chain capability in Japan. It will improve our distribution agility and enable quicker response to customers. I am really proud that Boston Scientific is taking the lead in modernising the medical device supply chain and have no doubt that our collaboration with Swisslog and Kuka will be successful and ultimately lead to better patient care.”
