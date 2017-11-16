© smiths (illustration purpose only)

Smiths Detection secures orders from U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Smiths Detection Inc. (SDI) secured orders totalling USD 7.1 million for HCVM e35 NA and ScanVan technologies under existing indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

Smiths Detection’s ScanVan is a small, easily manoeuvred vehicle, fitted with HI-SCAN 100100T technology, a state-of-the-art X-ray system capable of scanning objects such as cargo, strollers, boxes or electronics. It is specially designed for the needs of customs facilities, airports, transport operators, and couriers - or wherever temporary high-security checkpoints are required.



Stephen Esposito, Vice President of Business Development and Sales, said, “Smiths Detection’s advanced technology, reputation for custom solutions, responsiveness, and reliable service have helped us to become long-term providers for agencies around the world. Our experience allows us to continue to work closely with CBP to provide world-leading solutions that help to protect our borders and secure locations across the country.”