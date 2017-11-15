© orbotech

Orbotech receives multi-million dollar order from Japan

Orbotech has received orders totaling USD 31 million for a variety of solutions from an unnamed Japanese electronics components manufacturer.

The manufacturer, which is described as a long-time Orbotech partner with facilities located worldwide, selected Orbotech’s Direct Imaging (DI), Inkjet and Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) PCB production solutions, as part of its program to expand the capacity of its multilayer flex component manufacturing lines for organic material components of the latest generation of smartphones.



“We have seen consistent growth in our smartphone business in both volume and in increasingly advanced features,” said the VP of the Manufacturing and Engineering Unit of the leading Japanese electronics components manufacturer. “As the processes supporting these features become more complex, Orbotech’s advanced technologies help us to keep our competitive advantage while expanding our capacity.”



“We are proud to enable our customers to maintain their technological edge with our advanced solutions,” said Yair Alcobi, President of Orbotech PCB South East Asia. “Our close collaborations with leading manufacturers worldwide allow us to develop solutions that improve our customers’ capabilities and enable the industry to move forward.”



Solutions ordered include the Paragon Ultra and the Nuvogo 1000 for large-format DI. The deal also included Sprint 200 Flex for inkjet printing and the Ultra Fusion 200 AOI (Automated Optical Inspection) solution. Delivery of all orders is expected to be completed in 2018.