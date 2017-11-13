© Faraday Future

Faraday Future fires CFO for lack of contribution

Faraday Future (FF) announces that the company has decided to terminate the employment of Stefan Krause as the company's Chief Financial Officer effective immediately.

“Stefan Krause's possible violation of law and lack of contribution to FF's goals over the course of his leadership since March has led to severe damages to the interests of FF and its investors,” the company writes in a press release.



FF is currently taking legal actions as a result of Stefan Krause's malfeasance and dereliction of duty. Pascal Coustar will temporarily lead the operations of FF's financial management.



The company has also terminated Ulrich Kranz as FF's Chief Technology Officer. Ulrich Kranz has only been the company’s CTO for a little over three months and this termination will not affect the R&D process and product development of FF, the company states.