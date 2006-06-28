Electronics Production | June 28, 2006
IBM systems account for 240 of the 500 most powerful supercomputers in the world and more than half the total processing power according to the just-released TOP500 Supercomputer Sites list. IBM's Blue Gene/L developed and installed at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory tops the list with an unprecedented sustained performance of 280.6 Teraflops, or trillions of floating point calculations per second.
IBM's industry-leading performance was propelled by its strength across diverse computing platforms: including growth in the number of Blue Gene systems (from 19 to 24, compared with the previous list), AMD Opteron clusters (from 8 to 31), and System p-based machines (from 46 to 47)
including the debut on the TOP500 list of the first announced BladeCenter JS21-based supercomputer -- the 15 teraflop system at Indiana University, which is currently the largest university based supercomputer in the United States.
IBM BladeCenter systems grew steeply, nearly doubling from 71 to 132 total BladeCenter-based systems in the time since the November 2005 TOP500 rankings. Blade-based systems accounted for over 470 teraflops of the June list's total performance. BladeCenter offers clients an innovative and high density computing solution with the ability to combine servers, storage, networking, and software all in one system.
The "TOP500 Supercomputer Sites" is compiled and published by supercomputing experts Jack Dongarra from the University of Tennessee, Erich Strohmaier and Horst Simon of NERSC/Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory and Hans Meuer of the University of Mannheim (Germany).
IBM dominating the super computer market
With a 48 percent share of the systems on the list, IBM demonstrates growth in Blue Gene, POWER and BladeCenter-based systems.
