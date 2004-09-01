Chip industry in 'wait-and-see' mode

The semiconductor industry has adopted a "wait-and-see" attitude marked by vast uncertainties over the direction of oil prices, instability in Iraq and the presidential election, EETimes reports.

Market researchers Isuppli "said there's a bubble of inventory, but you went into it and there were only two days of inventory, around $800 million,". "The number for 2001 was $15 billion of excess inventory. It's one of those wait-and-see periods."