Miele new Polish plant will be built in Ksawerów near Lodz

In order to create further growth, Miele announced in February that it would build a washing machine plant in Poland. The company has now come forward with information on where it will be located.

Miele is building its new manufacturing plant in Ksawerów, just a few kilometres from Lodz, the country's third largest city with 700,000 inhabitants.



"The region offers a long-standing industrial tradition, with experienced specialists and a rich network of potential suppliers and cooperation partners," commented Dr. Stefan Breit, Miele Group's Chief Technology Officer, on the choice of location.



In addition, there is a good logistical connection, for example through the A2 Berlin-Warsaw motorway and one of the largest freight stations in the country. Following the successful conclusion of negotiations on the purchase of the property, nothing remains but the start of the construction in the first half of 2018. Likewise, the scheduled start of production in 2020 will continue as announced. With 350 employees working in three shifts (at the beginning), the facility will have an annual production capacity of 250’000 front-loading washing machines.



Investment funds for the first phase are estimated at more than EUR 50 million.