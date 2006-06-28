Camtek announces first falcon sale in Korea

Camtek Ltd has announced that it has received an order for two Falcon wafer inspection systems from a major Korean bumping house.

The falcons will inspect wafers of driver chips for flat panel display (FPD) screens. The integrity of the miniature gold bumps on these chips is critical to the reliable performance of the display screen. The systems are scheduled for delivery during the current quarter.



Roy Porat, President of Camtek HK, in charge of Camtek's Asia operations, commented: “We regard the Korean semiconductor industry as a strategic market for us. This order, which followed a very intensive evaluation against several competing systems, marks our first step into this market. We currently have several additional systems under evaluation at leading Korean corporations, and expect to announce more orders in the near future.”