© Velodyne (illustration purpose only) Analysis | November 17, 2017
A battle looms among LIDAR suppliers and technologies
The LIDAR market will become increasingly crowded after 2020 when IHS Markit anticipates that more than 15 suppliers will enter the fray with different solutions.
The current generation of automated functions—automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control and lane keep assistance—rely largely on cameras, radars and ultrasonic sensors. Each of these devices is limited to different conditions, e.g. weather, object detection, distance, etc. As the complexity of automated driving functions proliferate through L3 to L5, OEMs need to produce more reliable and fail-operational platforms.
Today, LIDAR is a primary choice for redundant sensing in supporting cameras and radars with object recognition, distance estimations and dynamic mapping. In addition, LIDAR offers 3D map localisation and high-resolution cloud-point images serving as a key to the development of automated driving technology. According to IHS Markit, automotive LIDAR system revenues will reach around USD 2.5 billion in 2026 from USD 230 million in 2016 and LIDAR semiconductor revenues will reach USD 1.8 billion in 2026 from USD 103 million in 2016.
The technology muddle
With regard to LIDAR, OEMs are currently technology agnostic and aim to roll out automated car platforms around 2020. However, today’s commercialised LIDAR technologies do not meet the performance requirements of automated driving. Range, low-reflectivity targets, high resolution and eye-safety are some of the key requirements. In addition, today’s mechanical scanning LIDARs are vulnerable to shocks, vibration and degradation. Furthermore, its large form factor and high cost restricts its entry into production volumes.
"Clearly a better technology is needed,” said Akhilesh Kona, senior analyst for automotive electronics and semiconductors at IHS Markit. “A battle is now ensuing with solid-state LIDAR technology based on either MEMS or electro-optics or optical phased arrays and high resolution flash devices, all aiming to address the performance requirements of automated driving. Of the promising technologies under development today, each has its advantages and limitations regarding manufacturing, cost, automotive qualification, and other factors.”
So far, most of the emerging LIDAR suppliers differentiate via in-house design capabilities starting at the semiconductor level, and it is unclear which combination of LIDAR emitter, detector and beam steering technology will lead 10 years from now. IHS Markit has evaluated the LIDAR market and supply chain by four emitter technologies, five detector types and up to 10 beam steering mechanisms.
Supplier landscape
Continental, Valeo, and Denso are the sole suppliers of flash LIDAR solutions today. Velodyne, Valeo, and Ibeo are the major suppliers of mechanical scanning LIDARs. The LIDAR market will become increasingly crowded after 2020 when IHS Markit anticipates that more than 15 suppliers will enter the fray with different solutions.
LIDAR technology is driven mostly by non-automotive optical companies and many start-ups. Business models see partnerships among the traditional Tier-1s and LIDAR suppliers starting to coalesce. Examples of this include Magna and Innoviz Technologies and Infineon’s acquisition of Innoluce. Strategic investments include Denso with Trilumina, ZF with Ibeo, Delphi with Quanergy, Delphi and Magna with Innoviz Technologies and many more.
Today, LIDAR is a primary choice for redundant sensing in supporting cameras and radars with object recognition, distance estimations and dynamic mapping. In addition, LIDAR offers 3D map localisation and high-resolution cloud-point images serving as a key to the development of automated driving technology. According to IHS Markit, automotive LIDAR system revenues will reach around USD 2.5 billion in 2026 from USD 230 million in 2016 and LIDAR semiconductor revenues will reach USD 1.8 billion in 2026 from USD 103 million in 2016.
The technology muddle
With regard to LIDAR, OEMs are currently technology agnostic and aim to roll out automated car platforms around 2020. However, today’s commercialised LIDAR technologies do not meet the performance requirements of automated driving. Range, low-reflectivity targets, high resolution and eye-safety are some of the key requirements. In addition, today’s mechanical scanning LIDARs are vulnerable to shocks, vibration and degradation. Furthermore, its large form factor and high cost restricts its entry into production volumes.
"Clearly a better technology is needed,” said Akhilesh Kona, senior analyst for automotive electronics and semiconductors at IHS Markit. “A battle is now ensuing with solid-state LIDAR technology based on either MEMS or electro-optics or optical phased arrays and high resolution flash devices, all aiming to address the performance requirements of automated driving. Of the promising technologies under development today, each has its advantages and limitations regarding manufacturing, cost, automotive qualification, and other factors.”
So far, most of the emerging LIDAR suppliers differentiate via in-house design capabilities starting at the semiconductor level, and it is unclear which combination of LIDAR emitter, detector and beam steering technology will lead 10 years from now. IHS Markit has evaluated the LIDAR market and supply chain by four emitter technologies, five detector types and up to 10 beam steering mechanisms.
Supplier landscape
Continental, Valeo, and Denso are the sole suppliers of flash LIDAR solutions today. Velodyne, Valeo, and Ibeo are the major suppliers of mechanical scanning LIDARs. The LIDAR market will become increasingly crowded after 2020 when IHS Markit anticipates that more than 15 suppliers will enter the fray with different solutions.
LIDAR technology is driven mostly by non-automotive optical companies and many start-ups. Business models see partnerships among the traditional Tier-1s and LIDAR suppliers starting to coalesce. Examples of this include Magna and Innoviz Technologies and Infineon’s acquisition of Innoluce. Strategic investments include Denso with Trilumina, ZF with Ibeo, Delphi with Quanergy, Delphi and Magna with Innoviz Technologies and many more.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments