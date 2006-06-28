BI Technologies launches<br>new visual inspection system

BI Technologies ha launched a new visual inspection system in cooperation with Envisage Systems.

"We had four highly trained and experienced people checking the components through microscopes. It took up to an hour to check each reel and, although the components are sitting in a clear pocket with clear tape over it, the result was not easy to view and made the inspectors very tired", Senior Manufacturing Engineer at BI Stewart Beveridge told EMSnow.



"When an operator found a faulty component it had to be cut from the reel and if more than 7 components were found on a reel, the entire reel had to be scrapped and reprocessed. We clearly needed to find a better, more automated way to inspect these components", he added.



BI decided to do something about it. Envisage Systems were called in.



"We consulted Multipix Imaging, the suppliers of the cameras, frame grabbers, lenses and image processing software that we use in our visual inspection systems, and they were able to help us understand the problems and convince ourselves that we could solve these problems. With Multipix' help, we were able to put together a viable system, integrating the various hardware and software components", according to Mike Phillips, Managing Director of Envisage Systems.