Nordson Test & Inspection Line Up in Munich
The Nordson Test & Inspection team will showcase a suite of award-winning systems including the Quadra5 and Quadra7 X-ray inspection systems, the new Inline X-ray inspection platform XS-series complemented by the X#-series and XCT-1000 as well as the FX-940 ULTRA 3D AOI system.
On the bondtester side, the company will demo the 4800 configured for ball shear on a 300mm wafer and a 4000Plus bondtester configured for battery testing.
Nordson DAGE’s flagship system – the new Quadra7 represents the cutting edge of X-ray inspection performance. 6.7 MP ultra-high quality images are displayed at full one-to-one resolution over two 4K UHD monitors ensuring you see the clearest features today, and for all your products in the future.
The Quadra5 offers high performance and ease of use for 2D and 3D X-ray applications. 0.35μm feature recognition up to 10 W of power, makes the Quadra5 the leading choice for printed circuit board and semiconductor package inspection.
The Nordson DAGE 4800 Advanced Automated Wafer Testing bondtester is at the forefront of wafer testing technology catering for the testing of wafers from 200mm up to 450mm. Advanced technology guarantees unsurpassed accuracy and repeatability to provide total confidence in product quality. A range of powerful camera and optical systems optimize load tool alignment, auto programming and post-test analysis make the 4800 system the pinnacle of automated wafer testing.
The 4000Plus Bondtester with Camera Assist Automation is ideally suited for pull-and-shear testing of wafer interconnections, lead frames, hybrid microcircuits or automotive electronic packages.
Nordson MATRIX - the market leader for automated inline X-ray inspection and pioneer for innovative inspection technologies will present the latest additions to its product portfolio.
The new XS-series is a high-speed inline automated X-ray inspection platform designed to achieve a smaller footprint (1300 mm width) for small and medium board sizes (350 x 250mm) targeting automotive and semi-backend applications. The XS-series allows high-speed 2D/2.5D/3D X-ray inspection of PCB-assemblies, samples in trays as well as hybrid applications. Newly designed sample table and state-of-the-art linear driven detector motion system allow outstanding 2.5D & 3D imaging speed.
The X#-series is the most flexible AXI platform series in the Nordson MATRIX product portfolio. The system is available with two different handling modes (left in – right out / left in – left out) and is equipped with a verification terminal at its output. The embedded Barcode scanning gantry (BCR) enables automated scanning of product bar codes, provides the ability to add product changeover flexibility and increases system throughput. With the showcased X2.5# high power setup, Nordson MATRIX presents an innovative and sustainable solution for the inspection of power hybrid applications (e.g. IGBT) which has become a demanding requirement in the automotive industry.
The XCT-1000, representing MATRIX’ XCT-series, complements the existing AXI portfolio with CT-technology. This platform is especially suitable for the inspection of small to medium production volumes, sample tests or for the use in laboratory environment. A new introduction launched at productronica 2017 is the XCT-1000 HR with a dedicated setup for super-high resolution applications for electronics and semiconductor applications (µ-solder-joints on PCB or Flex, wire-bond inspection, wafer-bumps). Implementing the latest model of the Nordson DAGE tube as X-ray source and state-of-the-art digital flatpanel technology accomplish CT-Voxel-resolutions less than 1µm.
The Nordson YESTECH FX-940 ULTRA 3D AOI with cutting-edge 3D technology is ideal for the inspection of solder defects, lead defects/lifted leads, component presence and co-planarity of chips, BGAs and other height sensitive devices. With its Advanced Fusion Lighting and comprehensive inspection tools including angled cameras, full-color digital image processing and both image and rule-based algorithms, the FX-940 ULTRA offers complete inspection coverage with unsurpassed 2D and 3D defect detection.
The Nordson YESTECH M1m AOI system offers high-speed microelectronic device inspection with exceptional defect coverage. With resolutions down to submicron levels and telecentric optics, the M1m provides complete inspection, all within a footprint less than 1m2.
Visit us and find out more about our unique X-ray inspection system portfolio.
