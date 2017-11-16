© selenka dreamstime.com

Nordson Test & Inspection Line Up in Munich

The Nordson Test & Inspection team will showcase a suite of award-winning systems including the Quadra5 and Quadra7 X-ray inspection systems, the new Inline X-ray inspection platform XS-series complemented by the X#-series and XCT-1000 as well as the FX-940 ULTRA 3D AOI system.

