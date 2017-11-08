© Volkswagen Electronics Production | November 08, 2017
VW teams up with Google on quantum computing tech push
The two companies will explore the utilisation of quantum computers together, with aims to build up specialist knowledge and to carry out practically oriented research.
As part of this collaboration, a team of specialists from both companies will work together using a Google quantum computer. Quantum computers can solve certain highly complex tasks considerably faster than conventional supercomputers. In some cases, a solution will only be possible with quantum computers.
The German company says it wants to make progress in three development areas on the Google quantum computer. The team intend to continue the development of traffic optimisation, to explore structures for new materials, especially high-performance batteries for electric vehicles, and to work on artificial intelligence with new machine learning processes.
Martin Hofmann, Chief Information Officer of the Volkswagen Group, says: “Quantum computing technology opens up new dimensions and represents the fast-track for future-oriented topics. We at Volkswagen want to be among the first to use quantum computing for corporate processes as soon as this technology is commercially available. Thanks to our cooperation with Google, we have taken a major step towards this goal.”
Hartmut Neven, Director of the Google Quantum Artificial Intelligence Laboratory, says: “Volkswagen has enormous expertise in solving important, real-world engineering problems, and it is an honor for us to collaborate on how quantum computing may be able to make a difference in the automotive industry.”
This collaboration will focus on research for practically applications. What that means is that the specialists from the Volkswagen Information Technology Centres (IT labs) in San Francisco and Munich will develop algorithms, simulations and optimisations together with the Google experts. They will carry out this work using Google universal quantum computers.
In a second project, the Volkswagen aims to simulate and optimise the structure of high-performance batteries for electric vehicles and other materials. The company’s R&D experts expect this approach to provide new information for vehicle construction and battery research.
A third project concerns the development of new machine learning processes. Machine learning is a key technology for the development of advanced AI systems, which are a prerequisite for autonomous driving.
