© lockheed martin

U.S. Postal Service gets Lockheed Martin upgrade

Next generation package processing on a large scale. Lockheed Martin has been selected by the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) to provide new package processing systems.

The Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract, with a maximum potential value of USD 215 million, will provide up to 10 Enhanced Package Processing Systems (EPPS) which are capable of automatically separating mail pieces, reading printed and handwritten addresses, and sorting packages, priority and bundled mail, such as magazines and catalogs.



The first EPPS, which can process up to 25'000 packages an hour to over 400 unique destinations, will be deployed to the USPS Processing and Distribution Center currently being built in Portland, Oregon. The system is scheduled to be fully tested, accepted and on-line in October 2018 to support the peak mailing season.



"An increasing number of consumers and businesses entrust the USPS to deliver packages and we are proud to provide an effective and reliable system to enable them to meet their growing needs," said David Shivy, program manager of Lockheed Martin Distribution Technologies. "Our global experience in this sector has enabled us to develop a system that has the flexibility to meet the demands of today and the challenges that future growth will bring."