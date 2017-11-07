© yuri arcurs dreamstime.com

Spectra7 teams with Foxconn on Data Center Interconnect market

Spectra7 Microsystems and Foxconn Interconnect Technology partnered on the development of several new active copper data center interconnect products, currently sampling to tier one data center OEMs.

"Spectra 7 is a key player in the active copper cable market and Foxconn Interconnect Technology has confidently adopted Spectra7 solutions as a fundamental component of our active cable development," said Yan Margulis, VP Sales and Marketing at Foxconn.



"We're extremely proud to be working closely with such a major interconnect supplier to the data center market", said Spectra7 CEO Raouf Halim. "The joint collaboration with Foxconn Interconnect Technology is another major milestone in the validation of our data center technology."