© Advantech Electronics Production | November 07, 2017
Advantech expands European service centre
Continuous growth in the European Market has led to plans of expanding both the production, logistic and office facilities in Eindhoven– and all are set to open in January 2018.
Next to housing nearly 150 employees, the building will also serve as a demo site, displaying the latest of Advantech’s service IOT and Industry 4.0 applications.
The expansion of the Advantech European Service Center (AESC) will see its warehouse and office space double in size, while its assembly services (CTOS) will nearly triple in production capacity. As the European HQ, Advantech Eindhoven also houses most of its staff and back office personnel for the European organization.
The building will be fitted with the latest Advantech smart technology innovations: from high-tech building automation such as temperature and light control in meeting rooms and reception. On the operational side, process and machine automation and intelligent enhancements to the manufacturing execution system (iCTOS MES) will streamline operations on the factory flow: from kitting to pre-configuration, assembly, integration and quality control.
“As the world moves through a Fourth industrial Revolution, each traditional vertical sectors begin to leverage IoT technologies and things will be connected. Through big data and AI, the world will be more intelligent and smarter. Advantech wants to be the enabler that stimulate this transition into a new AIOT era,” said Jeff Shih, VP of Advantech Global Services located in AESC.
The expansion of the Advantech European Service Center (AESC) will see its warehouse and office space double in size, while its assembly services (CTOS) will nearly triple in production capacity. As the European HQ, Advantech Eindhoven also houses most of its staff and back office personnel for the European organization.
The building will be fitted with the latest Advantech smart technology innovations: from high-tech building automation such as temperature and light control in meeting rooms and reception. On the operational side, process and machine automation and intelligent enhancements to the manufacturing execution system (iCTOS MES) will streamline operations on the factory flow: from kitting to pre-configuration, assembly, integration and quality control.
“As the world moves through a Fourth industrial Revolution, each traditional vertical sectors begin to leverage IoT technologies and things will be connected. Through big data and AI, the world will be more intelligent and smarter. Advantech wants to be the enabler that stimulate this transition into a new AIOT era,” said Jeff Shih, VP of Advantech Global Services located in AESC.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments