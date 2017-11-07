© Continental Electronics Production | November 07, 2017
Continental acquires cyber security company
In order to further strengthen and enhance its capabilities in automotive cyber security, Continental is acquiring Argus Cyber Security (Argus).
Vehicles are becoming increasingly connected and software is the single biggest innovation enabler for intelligent, efficient and automated mobility. By 2020, hundreds of millions of these “computers on wheels” will drive on roads worldwide and communicate as part of the Internet of Everything. On the downside of this development, connected mobility is turning into a potential target for cyber-attacks, posing risk to human lives and property. In response, vehicle manufacturers and suppliers around the world are defining and implementing strategies and countermeasures to minimize the exposure of vehicles to such risks.
With this acquisition, Continental – through its subsidiary Elektrobit (EB) – and Argus Cyber Security, will offer multilayered, end-to-end automotive cyber security solutions and services.
“Only secure mobility is intelligent mobility. With the acquisition of Argus Cyber Security we are enhancing our abilities to directly develop and offer solutions and services with some of the world’s leading automotive cyber security experts to our customers around the globe in order to truly make mobility more intelligent and secure,” says Helmut Matschi, member of the Executive Board at Continental and head of the Interior division.
Founded in 2013 by Israeli cyber security experts, Argus is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, has a team of more than 70 people and market-ready solution suites in the industry.
To help vehicle manufacturers rapidly respond to the growing need for cyber security solutions, Argus has collaborations with key industry players and has delivering projects to vehicle manufacturers and suppliers worldwide.
Together, the companies will offer multi-layered, end-to-end security solutions and services including intrusion detection and prevention, attack surface protection and fleet cyber security health monitoring and management via a security operations center (SOC) to protect vehicles in the field over their entire lifespan.
Argus will become a part of EB, Continental’s stand-alone software company and will continue to engage in commercial relations with all automotive suppliers globally.
With this acquisition, Continental – through its subsidiary Elektrobit (EB) – and Argus Cyber Security, will offer multilayered, end-to-end automotive cyber security solutions and services.
“Only secure mobility is intelligent mobility. With the acquisition of Argus Cyber Security we are enhancing our abilities to directly develop and offer solutions and services with some of the world’s leading automotive cyber security experts to our customers around the globe in order to truly make mobility more intelligent and secure,” says Helmut Matschi, member of the Executive Board at Continental and head of the Interior division.
Founded in 2013 by Israeli cyber security experts, Argus is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, has a team of more than 70 people and market-ready solution suites in the industry.
To help vehicle manufacturers rapidly respond to the growing need for cyber security solutions, Argus has collaborations with key industry players and has delivering projects to vehicle manufacturers and suppliers worldwide.
Together, the companies will offer multi-layered, end-to-end security solutions and services including intrusion detection and prevention, attack surface protection and fleet cyber security health monitoring and management via a security operations center (SOC) to protect vehicles in the field over their entire lifespan.
Argus will become a part of EB, Continental’s stand-alone software company and will continue to engage in commercial relations with all automotive suppliers globally.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments