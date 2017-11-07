© Continental

Continental acquires cyber security company

In order to further strengthen and enhance its capabilities in automotive cyber security, Continental is acquiring Argus Cyber Security (Argus).

Vehicles are becoming increasingly connected and software is the single biggest innovation enabler for intelligent, efficient and automated mobility. By 2020, hundreds of millions of these “computers on wheels” will drive on roads worldwide and communicate as part of the Internet of Everything. On the downside of this development, connected mobility is turning into a potential target for cyber-attacks, posing risk to human lives and property. In response, vehicle manufacturers and suppliers around the world are defining and implementing strategies and countermeasures to minimize the exposure of vehicles to such risks.



With this acquisition, Continental – through its subsidiary Elektrobit (EB) – and Argus Cyber Security, will offer multilayered, end-to-end automotive cyber security solutions and services.



“Only secure mobility is intelligent mobility. With the acquisition of Argus Cyber Security we are enhancing our abilities to directly develop and offer solutions and services with some of the world’s leading automotive cyber security experts to our customers around the globe in order to truly make mobility more intelligent and secure,” says Helmut Matschi, member of the Executive Board at Continental and head of the Interior division.



Founded in 2013 by Israeli cyber security experts, Argus is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, has a team of more than 70 people and market-ready solution suites in the industry.



To help vehicle manufacturers rapidly respond to the growing need for cyber security solutions, Argus has collaborations with key industry players and has delivering projects to vehicle manufacturers and suppliers worldwide.



Together, the companies will offer multi-layered, end-to-end security solutions and services including intrusion detection and prevention, attack surface protection and fleet cyber security health monitoring and management via a security operations center (SOC) to protect vehicles in the field over their entire lifespan.



Argus will become a part of EB, Continental’s stand-alone software company and will continue to engage in commercial relations with all automotive suppliers globally.