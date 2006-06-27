Kyzen's laboratory Grows 50%

Kyzen Corporation, a provider of environmentally responsible precision cleaning products for the electronics and high-technology manufacturing operations, recently expanded its one-of-a-kind Applications Laboratory located at its headquarters in Nashville, United States.

Kyzen's laboratory, already the worlds largest, has expanded 50% in size and is fully equipped with state-of-the-art cleaning equipment and staffed with process manufacturing engineers with more than 30 years combined experience in manufacturing operations.The goal of the high-technology lab is to provide Kyzen's customers with a risk-free environment to thoroughly evaluate a broad range of potential processes in a compressed time period, but more importantly it allows them to avoid the risk and uncertainty of bringing many cleaning agents into their facility and conducting extensive screening trials in their production equipment. This provides real value for customers in time, money and efficiency. No where else can they test, evaluate and document the range of potential cleaning process and evaluation technology under one roof."Despite the 50% expansion, our facility is packed with cleaning and evaluation equipment", says Engineering Services Manager Ram Wissel, a near 10 year veteran of Kyzen. Wissel continued, "Our customers have come to depend on the capability and reliability of the work accomplished here. They know their implementation will go smoothly, without any process surprises. Our staff average more than 10 years experience; and experience is even more valuable today than ever before delivering value to our customers' everyday."