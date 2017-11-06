© Yaskawa

Yaskawa breaks ground on new production plant in Slovenia

The Japanese automation company is continuing to increase its presence in Europe; this time with a new robot factory in Slovenia.

The company is rapidly expanding its European footprint and is currently running three other construction projects in Europe.



Starting in 2018, the first Motoman robots from Yaskawa will be manufactured through purely European production. And with this goal in mind, a new robot production facility as well as a new European robotics development centre are being built in Slovenia. The plant is to cover approximately 80% of European robot demand, the company states in a press release.



Yaskawa is investing about EUR 25 million in this expansion, and at the same time creating roughly 200 new jobs. The Robotics Division currently employs some 960 workers across Europe – with nearly a third of this in Germany. The company also employs around 350 development and application engineers in Europe.



Besides the new robot plant in Slovenia, the automation company is currently constructing three other large projects; More than 10’000 square metres of production and office space are being constructed in Nantes, France. In Torsås, Sweden, a new factory is being created along with new office workstations. The completion of these new buildings is scheduled for the end of 2018. The company is also expanding its operations at its European headquarters for robotics in Allershausen, Germany, by adding about 4’000 square metres of production and warehouse space.