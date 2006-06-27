atgTest & Luther Maelzer to consolidate

Everett Charles Technologies announced plans today for two of its Capital Equipment Group's wholly owned business units, atgTest Systems (Wertheim, Germany) and Luther Maelzer Gmbh (Wunstorff, Germany), to consolidate operations into a single new business unit.

The reorganization is anticipated to be completed by year-end. In the meantime, both existing operations will continue to service their respective customers as in the past. Subsequent announcements will be issued providing transitional details. Both companies have a notable history and extensive experience manufacturing electrical test systems and related products for the bare printed circuit board industry.



Pat Flynn, ECT President and CEO stated, “This move will serve to leverage the considerable engineering and software talents of each company to the benefit of their respective customer bases and the market in general.” Flynn also announced the new consolidated unit will be headed by atg's Managing Director, Uwe Rothaug, who will continue to report directly to Flynn in this new role. Hans Higgen, L&M's Managing Director, will assume responsibility for the company's R&D engineering team while atg's Viktor Romanov will manage the flying probe systems R&D effort and report to Higgen. Mr. Rothaug commented, “The synergy derived from this move is considerable. From a single supplier our customers will have access to the market leading universal grid and flying probe test system product lines, which will be further enhanced by the combined atg and L&M applications and service resources”. Mr. Higgen added, “This new operating structure will truly create the “best of the best” in electrical test and the customers will be the winners. The L&M employees are excited to team with atg in our new organization.”



Luther & Maelzer and atg Test Systems are wholly owned subsidiaries of Everett Charles Technologies and the Dover Corporation. ECT is a manufacturer of electrical test products and services, including semiconductor test products; bare-board automatic test systems, Pogo? test contacts, and bare and loaded PCB test fixtures. ECT manufacturing, service, and support facilities are ISO registered with locations throughout the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company has been awarded numerous patents and participates actively in developing industry standards.