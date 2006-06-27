PartnerTech Files Legal Action<br>against Network Automation

PartnerTech Åtvidaberg AB, a subsidiary of PartnerTech AB, has today filed a legal action against Network Automation MXC AB for SEK 19 million, including VAT of almost SEK 4 million.

The action concerns non-payment for development and manufacture of products that automate cross-connections in the fixed telecommunications network. Services, materials, and tools are also included.



PartnerTech, which is demanding compensation from Network Automation for unpaid invoices, has - in accordance with applicable accounting rules and principles of prudence - set aside provisions totaling 50% of the amount over the past year. The provisions were mainly made in 2005. If the ruling is in PartnerTech's favor, the provisions will be reversed and improve earnings accordingly.



The picture shows PartnerTech CEO Mikael Jonson.