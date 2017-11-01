© Ministry Economy Moldova

Sumitomo inaugurates expansion in Moldova

The Japanese-German company Sumitomo Electric Bordnetze SE (SEBN) has officially opened its production subsidiary SE Bordnetze SRL (SEBN MD) in Orhei, within the Free Economic Zone Bălți.

"It is an important event for Sumitomo, which is expanding its production in Eastern Europe. For the Moldovan industry it creates new jobs," said Prime Minister Pavel Filip during the inauguration.



The new factory represents a EUR 30 million investment from Sumitomo. And now the 27’000 square metres facility stands complete, just over a year after construction started back in August 2016. At present, SEBN MD has some 500 employees, but plans to increase that number to 2'500.



The facility will produce wire harnesses and cables for automotive customers, the Moldovan Ministy of Economy writes in a press release. The manufacturer's customer portfolio includes the Volkswagen, Audi, Seat, Skoda, Bugatti and Porsche brands.