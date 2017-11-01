Global Power closes sale of facility in Mexico

Global Power Equipment Group has completed the sale of its facility in Mexico and the auction of the remaining production equipment and other assets for anticipated net proceeds of approximately USD 3.5 million.

Approximately USD 1.5 million of the net proceeds from the sale of the facility and equipment will be used to reduce debt and the remainder will be used to fund working capital requirements.



Global Power is a design, engineering and manufacturing firm providing equipment and services to the global energy and industrial markets.