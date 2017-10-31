© mailthepic dreamstime.com

Yazaki expands in Lithuania

Automotive wire harness systems manufacturer Yazaki is expanding its production capacity at Klaipėda FEZ.

The Japanese company plans to hire 400 new employees, both as production line workers and specialists, to produce wire harnesses for Daimler (Mercedes-Benz) motor vehicles, local media reports.



"The decision to assign the Daimler project to the facility in Klaipėda was made in light of the company’s successful operations and work culture. Over a period of 20 years, no wire harness shipment has been returned nor have there been any quality claims from Volvo customer, which is known globally for its benchmark quality. Furthermore, our employees working in other countries are seen as diligent, responsible, committed and honest employees. Many specialists from our departments continue their careers successfully at Yazaki Group divisions in Europe (Germany, Belgium, Sweden, France, etc.)", Invest Lithuania cites Jurgita Galinskienė, Deputy General manager of Yazaki Wiring Technologies Lietuva, in saying.



The company currently produces wire harness systems for Volvo and Renault trucks in Klaipėda, where employs more than 1'000 people are employed. The daily output is 500 truck cabin wire harness sets, or 10'500 truck cabin sets per month.