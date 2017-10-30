© norebbo dreamstime.com

Atrenne expands into medical electronics manufacturing

Atrenne Integrated Solutions’ subsidiary, AbelConn Electronics, has been selected as the electronics manufacturer for an unnamed medical company.

The circuit boards and backplanes will be supported and built at the AbelConn Electronics division in New Hope, Minneapolis. The new program represents Atrenne's expansion into the medical industry by providing manufacturing support for medical device electronics, the company states in a press release.



Expanding into the medical device electronics manufacturing is a natural extension for Atrenne, as the company is already providing medical device companies with hardware development for a variety of treatment devices. Extending Atrenne's services to include electronic manufacturing creates a one-stop-shop for medical customers.



"Adding medical device manufacturing to our capabilities will help us usher in the next phase of growth for AbelConn," said Chris Milano, President of AbelConn Electronics. "Our extensive experience in manufacturing mission-critical electronics is easily transferred to the manufacturing of medical device electronics. We have the manufacturing teams, systems and equipment in place to support deliver reliable electronics."