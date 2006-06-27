Siemens rolls out Siplace D-series

Siemens Automation and Drives Electronics Assembly (EA) Systems has launched its new platform, the D-Series.

The new platform is equipped with a new digital camera that with improved vision algorithm and illumination features simplified teaching of complicated component sizes .



The platform comes in four options. The D4 and the D2 for high speed applications and the D3 and the D1 as end-of-line machines. D4 reaches a throughput of 60,000 cph and the D2 reaches a throughput of 30,100 cph. D3, with three gantries and D1, one gantry, are end-of-line machines, placing 01005 up to 200 x 125mm odd shaped components. 25cm-height components can be placed with 15N placement force. Widest PCB dimensions are 610 x 508mm.



"With this new machine platform, manufacturers can show their customers how they extend uptime and simplify complicated procedures. With an expanded global research and development team, converting customers' requirements into production solutions is much quicker, as shown with the Siplace D-Series. We will keep up this success rate," said Siegfried Neubauer, vice president of Siemens Automation and Drives, Electronics Assembly.



The Siplace D3 and D4 will be available from July 2006, while the D1 and D2 will start shipping from December 2006 according to NEOnline.